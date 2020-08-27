Today began the first-ever collaboration between Guymon High School and the Guymon Fire Department to present a firefighter training course. Twenty-one Guymon students met at the fire department at 8:15 a.m. for the first day of class. Proper COVID-19 preventative measures are also being implemented for everyone who attends.
Guymon High School firefighter course begins
