Guymon, OK (73942)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.