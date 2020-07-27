Sunday afternoon, Guymon firefighters were called to a reported fire at the Seaboard Plant. The fire was reported at 12 p.m. to 911 dispatch from workers reporting a grease fire inside the large rendering room area. Upon firefighters' arrival, “they found heavy smoke coming from the back portion of the plant and flames from inside and atop one of the main cookers just inside the building,” said Guymon Fire Chief Grant Wadley.
The fire was located inside a large steel cooker that is approximately two to three stories tall and held an estimated 18,000 gallons of animal fat. Firefighters had to use multiple fire lines to knock down the fire then begin cooling the equipment and the entire room down. Flame damage was present to the roof and insulation from the immediate area above the cooker. “Automated sprinkler system in this area played a huge part in containing this fire and prevented any spread to the rest of the plant,” said Chief Wadley. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just the large room of the plant where the cooker was located. No fire extended into any other area of the plant. Two Seaboard employees were treated at the scene by Guymon Fire Department paramedics for minor smoke inhalation and heat exposure. Both were treated and released. Firefighters were on scene for nearly five hours.
The cause of the fire is under investigation along with damage assessment. Guymon Fire Department worked closely with Seaboard Plant officials in handling this fire and situation. This fire was not expected to interfere with normal operations Monday morning.