The Boards of Education for Texas County schools (Guymon, Goodwell, Texhoma, Yarbrough and Optima) have announce that statutorily qualified individual interested in running as a candidate for any school board seat may file to run as a candidate at the Texas County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 through Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
