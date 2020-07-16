As the rest of the US sees spikes in COVID-19 cases, the situation in Texas county has slowed down exceptionally. With 1,007 total cases, 993 recoveries, and 6 deaths, Texas County is sitting at 8 active cases.
The week of 7/6 - 7/12 reported 12 new positives in the county, which is a much lower average than was reported in months earlier. In comparison, the week of 6/8 - 6/14 reported over 20 new cases in the week, and in May the weekly average was just over 195 cases per week.
It is still encouraged to practice social distancing and to stay home or seek medical attention when experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.