On Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., two men and a dog were spotted east of Hardesty walking west toward Guymon alongside highway 412. One of the men, Clinton Baker, carried a sign on his back and had a touching story to tell.
Baker began his long journey in Florida soon after his brother committed suicide during New Years. His goal, he stated, was to travel on foot to Alaska to spread awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. He carries with him a backpack, a sign that reads “Don’t kill yourself,” and his dog, Watonga.
Watonga, who looks to be a Great Dane mix, has traveled with Baker for nearly a week. Baker picked him up in Watonga, Okla. after his former dog had been hit by a car. After burying his dog beside the highway, Baker found Watonga and decided to nourish him back to health along his coast-to-coast journey. Not only has Baker been helping Watonga, but the dog also returns the favor. Along with providing companionship, Watonga pulls a special cart holding extra supplies for the two.
The unnamed man accompanying Baker is from Woodward, Okla. and joined the trip in Elmwood, Okla. The man has walked over 65 miles with Baker, and it is unknown how far he plans to continue on the journey.
Baker also mentioned that many had asked him why he decided to travel through rural Oklahoma to reach his destination. To that, Baker commented that this part of the country is “awesome” and unique, so he decided it would be interesting to experience it along his way. His traveling partner agreed, saying that there are “great people out here.”
The sign on Baker’s back also cites the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, through which people in distress can access free, confidential support 24/7. The service can be reached by calling 1-800-273-8255. Baker wishes to make a difference in at least one life as he travels across the country. He hopes his message impacts some of those who struggle with mental illness and reminds them that life is worth living.