Guymon, OK (73942)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.