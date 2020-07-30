In a press release issued by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation yesterday, July 29, it was announced that an arrest had been made in the shooting death of a Beaver County teen.
In the release, the OSBI stated that 28-year-old Dalton Creed was arrested last week in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Logan Busby. He was charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
17-year-old Logan Busby was shot in the early hours of July 14, 2020, at a party in Beaver County. First responders took Busby to a hospital, where he later died.
Creed is being held in Beaver County Jail on a $500,000 bond.