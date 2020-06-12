Rondale Scott Turner, the man who stole a police vehicle and an AR-15 in Guymon on May 27, was apprehended on June 11, 2020.
With assistance form the Randall County Sheriff's Department, the U.S. Marshal Service chased Turner to a rural residence in Randall County. He was then arrested and booked into Randall County Jail.
Turner was wanted on at least seven charges, including escape from arrest; eluding a police officer; possession of a stolen vehicle; grand larceny; possession of a firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine); and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
(source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)