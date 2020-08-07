On Tuesday, August 4, Academy Elementary School staff and administration hosted "Popsicles in the Park" to reveal class assignments. Academy students and their parents were able to meet their teachers for the upcoming school year and received their student identification numbers to complete the enrollment process.
