The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports Friday, June 19th, Texas County having a total of 977 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. At this time, 14 cases are active, and there have been 6 deaths. The active cases are in the cities of Guymon, Hooker, Hardesty, Optima, Texhoma and Tyrone.
