Texas County Emergency Management confirms 29 new positives on Thursday, May 21. The total for the county is now 822. Of these cases there are 421 recovered and 4 deaths.
Latest News
- 29 new COVID-19 cases in Texas County Friday
- Seaboard releases COVID-19 Testing Update Statement
- 29 new positives in Texas County
- Guymon Walmart to open COVID-19 testing site
- 50 years ago today: OPSU chooses their new cheerleaders
- Slow day for cases in Texas County Wednesday
- Texas County Remains Oklahoma's "Hot Spot" with 32 New Positive Cases
- The Similarities of the Spanish Flu to COVID-19
Most Popular
Articles
- Seaboard releases COVID-19 Testing Update Statement
- Guymon Walmart to open COVID-19 testing site
- Guymon mayor proclaims state of emergency for the city
- 50 years ago today: OPSU chooses their new cheerleaders
- 65 new COVID-19 cases in Texas County Friday; 606 total cases
- Community Outbreak Support Team and Seaboard Foods Work Together to Contain COVID-19
- Texas County Remains Oklahoma's "Hot Spot" with 32 New Positive Cases
- Slow day for cases in Texas County Wednesday
- Hand Sanitizer Delivered to Nursing Home
- The Similarities of the Spanish Flu to COVID-19