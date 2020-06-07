Texas County Emergency Management and the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed a total of 29 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Saturday, June 6th, Texas County Emergency Management confirmed 26 new cases, creating a total of 944 cases in Texas county.
Sunday morning, June 7th, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 91 across Oklahoma, and a total of 947 cases in Texas County.
The number of active cases sits at 39, with 902 recovered and 6 deaths as of Sunday, June 7th, 2020.