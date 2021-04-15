Kristy Patterson is congratulated by Guymon Public Schools Superintendent, Angela Rhoades (left) for being selected as the Guymon Independent School District's Teacher of the Year at a ceremony held Wednesday, April 14th, 2021.
2020-2021 Guymon Teacher of the Year selected
- Chris Perkins
-
- Updated
- Comments
