Two were pronounced dead at the scene of a collision approximately half a mile south of Beaver, Okla., on Thursday, Jan. 21, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
At approximately 5:40 p.m., a 2011 Ford pickup driven by 70-year-old Roger Nash of Monument, Colo., travelled northbound on US Highway 270, while a 2012 Ford Econoline traveled southbound in the opposite lane.
Nash crossed the center line, hitting the second vehicle head on. He and the driver of the Econoline, an unnamed 61-year-old male from Sacramento, Calif., were pinned under the wreckage and later extracted by the Beaver Fire Department.
Both individuals were transported by Beaver EMS to Beaver County Memorial hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
The OHP and investigating trooper Cody Creswell were assisted on the scene by Jansen Idlett #I41 of Troop I, Beaver County Sheriff's Office, Beaver Fire Department and Beaver EMS.