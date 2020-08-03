On Saturday, August 1 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Guymon police officers were dispatched to Memorial Hospital of Texas County on a report of a 25-year-old male individual with a gunshot wound. Officers were later able to locate the crime scene area in the 300 block of S Main Street. According to the Guymon Police Department, Justice Murrell (18) of Guymon was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm while committing a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony, and obstructing an officer.
If anyone has more information about this incident from Saturday, August 1, please contact the Guymon Police Department: (580) 338-6525