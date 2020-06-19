Juneteenth's 155th Anniversary

Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy. On this date in 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved African-Americans that the Civil War had ended and they were freed. Granger's announcement finally put the Emancipation Proclamation into effect, which had been issued two and a half years prior by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863. Texas became the first state to designate Juneteenth as a holiday in 1980.
This year, Juneteenth holds more importance than ever. Following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many others, thousands have stepped into the streets for protests, re-energizing the Black Lives Matter movement. Since then, various changes have been made, including the banned use of chokeholds and strangleholds by police and the unveiling legislation of misconduct.
In 1872, a group of businessmen and ministers purchased 10 acres of land in Houston to celebrate and created what is now known as Emancipation Park. Other ways people celebrate Juneteenth are by hosting barbecues, parades, musical performances, beauty contests, etc. However, the best way to celebrate the holiday is by becoming more educated on the significance of this day and using that knowledge to create change.