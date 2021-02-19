NEWS RELEASE--Fire destroyed a home in Optima Thursday afternoon with occupants jumping out windows at the last moment to safety.
Guymon, Optima, and Hooker Fire Departments responded to a reported structure fire at 508 Morgan in Optima Thursday afternoon at 1:17pm. “Heavy flames and smoke conditions were present from all sides of the mobile home on Fire units’ arrival”, said Guymon Fire Chief Grant Wadley. Firefighters immediately located the four occupants of the home that had just escaped out windows of the home before the entire home engulfed into flames. 2 of the 4 occupants were treated by Guymon Fire Department Paramedics and transported to Memorial Hospital of Texas County with non-life threatening injuries.
It took Firefighters 30 minutes to get the fire under control. The entire home was destroyed by flames. Pets that were in the home at the time could not be saved by Firefighters. “There were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time”, Chief Wadley stated. Cause of the fire is suspected to be from a heating source in the home used recently during the bitter cold temperatures. Red Cross has been contacted to assist the occupants displaced by this fire.
Firefighters were also assisted by Texas County Sheriff Office, Tri-County Electric, and West Texas Gas.