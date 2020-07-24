Helping Hands for Heritage hosts “Fundraiser for the Neighbors”

Helping Hands for Heritage is hosting their “Fundraiser for the Neighbors.” The fundraiser is a drawing to win a Crosley 5ft. chest freezer filled with meat. Amy Kane, a member of Helping Hands, said “[Helping Hands for Heritage] was started last year by concerned family members that had their loved ones in the Dunaway Manor and the Heritage Assisted Living and Memory Care,” she continued, “ The entire facility had fallen on hard times and we wanted to raise money to buy things the residents needed… All the money that Helping Hands for Heritage [has] is only spent on the residents.”
Kane continued saying this fundraiser was one of the first ones the non-profit organization has done. “Our goal when this fundraiser was started was to get money to help buy medallions for each resident to wear around their necks to use. [The medallions] are similar to what Life Alert does. It will call the desk or a nurse when pushed.”
The drawing was set to take place at the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo in May, however, due to COVID-19, the drawing will now take place in August. The prize for the drawing is sponsored by Guymon Hometown Appliance & More, CRI Feeders, and Seaboard Foods. The tickets are $10 each and community members can contact Amy Kane at (580)-338-8528 to purchase their ticket!