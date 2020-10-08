82-year-old Jerry Donald Hayworth of Guymon, was killed in a wreck on US 287 in Cimarron County Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened about 15 miles SE of Boise City.
Hayworth was driving a 1999 freight liner, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, when his vehicle struck a piece of farm equipment. This caused the truck to go off the road to the right. It traveled 238 feet before losing control and landing on its side. Hayworth was pinned in the vehicle for one hour and 56 minutes before he was freed by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.