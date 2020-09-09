On Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m., the Guymon Junior High Girls Volleyball teams took on the Hugoton Eagles for a competitive evening of matches. All three A, B and C teams competed for the seventh and eighth grades.
Guymon Junior High Girls Volleyball Teams take on Hugoton
