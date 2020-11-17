On Monday, Nov. 16, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced new statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
Effective Thursday, bars and restaurants statewide must have all tables spaced six feet apart and must close in-person service at 11 p.m.
Stitt also plans to require masks in all state facilities.
Among the biggest concern of state health officials over the last month is the steady increase in hospitalizations, which reached a near-record high of 1,249 on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.
The Associated Press also reports a total of 56,857 confirmed cases and 1,538 deaths in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March.
Governor Stitt encourages all Oklahomans to wear masks in public and practice social distancing and good hygiene in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.