A Farmer’s Market in Guymon opens on Sat., July 3, starting at 8 am in the morning and going until the vendors sell out. The vendors set up on Main Street and Fourth Street south, in front of the Texas County Courthouse.
Main Street Guymon is the market host and is looking for farmers and gardeners who would like to sell their homegrown produce at the market.
The Helms already have fresh produce ready to sell, in addition to our many other produce vendors.
Local home craft items are also allowed at the market.
According to County Health Inspector, “The baked goods would be allowed, as long as they contain no potentially hazardous foods, no meats, cheese, cut fruit or vegetables. As far as the jarred products they are still not allowed unless they have a license with the State of Oklahoma.” Questions about what requires a license or doesn’t need to be addressed to health inspector at the Texas County Health Department.
Those interested in being a vendor should come by the Main Street Guymon office at 116 NE 5th Street to register and pick up your vendor packet. Call Melyn at 338-6246 or email at Director@MainStreetGuymon.com for more information.