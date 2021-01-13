Washington, D.C. – Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) released the following statement after voting No on H.Res. 24, a resolution to impeach President Donald J. Trump:
“After listening to debate and taking into account the historic precedent that Congress has longed practiced when debating articles of impeachment- be it Presidents, a sitting Cabinet Secretary, or federal Judges- I believe the process demonstrated today in the U.S. House of Representatives will have disastrous constitutional effects and peculate Congress’ power to impeach future office holders. The rush to impeach the President today egregiously forgoes any committee process and is void of any due process.
“The ultimate blame for last Wednesday’s violent actions lies with those who attacked law enforcement, broke down the doors of the Capitol, and attempted to disrupt our democracy. For generations of Americans to come, I continue to pray we wake up to peaceful days ahead and healing for our Nation.”