The City of Guymon will be hosting a public firework display on Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. at Sunset Park.
“Sparks will fly on the 4th of July. Our pride is high as we light up the sky. Join us as we celebrate Independence Day in a big way,” Kyler Hand, Guymon Fire Dept. Fire Marshal, said. “Be there or be square!”
For as many years as most can remember, the City of Guymon has been hosting the firework display. The fireworks are sponsored by Guymon Firefighters and through the donations of generous patrons.
The firework display is projected to last about 20 minutes. There will be units staged throughout the firework show in predesignated locations.
“The true special feature is being able to hold a normal July 4th celebration and continuing to get back to normal,” he said.
There will not be any public access to the launch site, which is near the Game Reserve. Those wishing to donate to the annual firework display can make a donation at City Hall. All donations should be marked for Public Firework Display.
For those who are looking to do their own celebrations at home, The Guymon Fire Department and the City of Guymon want to remind the community of the fireworks ordinance. While fireworks are allowed inside the city limits, there is a specific lists of allowed fireworks. Fireworks allowed include: Sparklers, cylindrical and cone fountains, wheel, ground spinner, snake, glow worm, smoke device, party poppers, booby traps, snappers, and fireworks not to exceed 1 ½ inches in length and ¼ inch in diameter.
“Fireworks can be very fun, but also very dangerous. We ask that you at least water your lawn to dampen it in the area you are going to be setting off fireworks,” Hand said.
There is currently no burn ban in place for the City of Guymon or Texas County. Residents are encouraged to take precautions before launching their own display. This year, fireworks that may become airborne or cause airborne displays such as torpedoes, aerial fireworks, rockets, roman candles or helicopters are against the city ordinance.
“Those residents who will be popping fireworks off at home should have the means to call 9-1-1 should an incident occur and are encouraged to have a water hose close by or some other way to extinguish small fires,” he said.
Hand continued, “Overall safety is our main concern; we want you to have fun, but be safe in doing so. Remember if you ensure the safety of you, your children, family, and neighbors not only will you have a great 4th but so will we!”
Once the night has concluded, citizens are asked to clean up the paper wrappers and cardboard housings for the fireworks off the streets; ensure they are cool to the touch prior to throwing them away. Pouring water on the used fireworks can help ensure they are cooled down before disposing of them. The Guymon Fire Department typically responds to dumpster fires, burns, lacerations, grassfires and house fires in increased numbers on the 4th of July.
According to the Guymon City ordinance fireworks are allowed from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4.
The community is encouraged to be courteous and respectful of neighbors; it is encouraged to wait until after 8 a.m. to begin popping fireworks.