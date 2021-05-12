At the beginning of Tuesday evening's Guymon City Council meeting, the Guymon Police Department introduced their new K9 officer, “Riggs”, a Malinois variety of Belgian Shepherd. For more information read tomorrow's edition of the Guymon Daily Herald.
featured
Guymon Police Department introduces new K9 Officer to the community
- Chris Perkins
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Guymon Police Department introduces new K9 Officer to the community
- Guymon Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing teen
- Guymon Public School Board makes masks optional
- Minor House Fire reported Tuesday in Southwest Guymon
- Jarrett wins all around championship at Pioneer Days
- Lightning strikes keep fire departments busy Sunday evening
- 2019 Hooker High School graduate dies in traffic accident
- Caktus Jack's Fire
Most Popular
Articles
- Guymon Public School Board makes masks optional
- Guymon Police Department introduces new K9 Officer to the community
- Caktus Jack's Fire
- Minor House Fire reported Tuesday in Southwest Guymon
- 2019 Hooker High School graduate dies in traffic accident
- 2020-2021 Guymon Teacher of the Year selected
- Jarrett wins all around championship at Pioneer Days
- Lightning strikes keep fire departments busy Sunday evening
- How this family went from debt to a seven-figure net worth
- Supporting fair housing, inclusivity in your community
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.