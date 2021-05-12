Guymon Police Department introduces Officer "Riggs"

Guymon Police Department introduces Officer "Riggs"

 staff photo/Chris Perkins

At the beginning of Tuesday evening's Guymon City Council meeting, the Guymon Police Department introduced their new K9 officer, “Riggs”, a Malinois variety of Belgian Shepherd. For more information read tomorrow's edition of the Guymon Daily Herald.

