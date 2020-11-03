Latest News
- Trump wins Oklahoma electoral votes; many states still tallying
- All votes counted in Texas County
- Election day update as of 8 p.m.
- Fox News projects Trump as the winner in Oklahoma.
- Election Day Update at 7:00 pm. Oklahoma polls have closed,
- What you need to know on election day
- Guymon Fiesta King and Queen crowned Friday
- Trunk or Treat 2020
Most Popular
Articles
- Guymon football head coach terminated
- Guymon native promoted to Master Sergeant
- All votes counted in Texas County
- Guymon Fiesta King and Queen crowned Friday
- Social Security scam hits Texas County
- Guymon man killed in crash in Cimarron County
- Athlete of the Week
- Long-time Texas County commissioner passes
- Artist feature: Kari Jauregui
- Letter to the Editor: Local couple praises COVID-19 care
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.