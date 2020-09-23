Movie lovers in Oklahoma City will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world Sept. 25 - Oct. 4 when the 23rd Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival – which bills itself as “The World’s First Global Film Festival” – screens in the Noble Theater at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
"Each year, we look forward to the MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival," said Lisa Broad, head of film programming and theatrical operations. "That’s not only for the quality of the program but for the communal aspect of voting alongside your fellow filmgoers for your favorites. There is nothing quite like sitting in our new theater seats and taking part in this global experience.”
New, strict health and safety measures are in place to ensure every screening meets the highest recommendations from state and public health officials. Masks are required for the entirety of the screening, and available rows and seats are indicated to ensure social distancing. The theater is operating at 25% of regular capacity, so reserving tickets online in advance is recommended.
This year, nine finalists were chosen from 971 entries from 54 countries. The Final Nine MANHATTAN SHORT selections hail from nine countries – Australia, Finland, France, Iran, Israel, North Macedonia, Russia, State of Palestine and the United States. The Final Nine screen simultaneously across the world during a one-month period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue.
The MANHATTAN SHORT Final Nine are (in order of appearance):
"Safe Space" (Australia), "The Stick" (Finland), "Exam" (Iran), "Hey, Gray" (Russia), "White Eye" (Israel), "Sticker" (North Macedonia), "Two Little Boys" (United States), "Maestro" (France) and "The Present" (State of Palestine).
This year’s Final Nine selections use drama, comedy and animation to address a wide array of themes, ranging from identity to parenthood to the seemingly universal frustration caused by the Department of Motor Vehicles. The directorial voices are both male and female from countries large and small, often inspired by personal and sometimes harrowing, experiences. This year’s finalists also represent a rare instance in which gripping dramas from Iran, Israel and the State of Palestine are featured in the same program.
In keeping with its mission to support local theaters, MANHATTAN SHORT has elected not to release the program virtually.
Cinema lovers across the United States and around the globe will become instant film critics as they are handed a ballot upon entry that allows them to vote for Best Film and Best Actor.
Votes will be submitted to MANHATTAN SHORT, and the winner will be announced at ManhattanShort.com on Sunday, Nov. 1.
OKCMOA MANHATTAN SHORT Schedule:
Friday, Sept. 25 | 5 & 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26 | 2, 5 & 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27 | 12:30 & 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2 | 5 & 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3 | 2, 5 & 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4 | 12:30 & 3:30 p.m.
Festival goers can see all nine films, back to back, in one viewing. They are being shown over six days to allow for social distancing within the theater.