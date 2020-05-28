Gov. Kevin Stitt pictured with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

On Wednesday, Governor Kevin Stitt posted this photo of himself and Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and founder of SpaceX, on his Facebook page. The caption reads, "Today's NASA Space X [Launch America] mission has been postponed until Saturday due to the weather. If only there was something Elon Musk and I could talk about to pass the time..."
SpaceX, an aerospace and space transport company, planned to launch astronauts into space from Cape Canaveral, Fla., for the first time in nearly a decade. According to SpaceX on Twitter, the launch, scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed due to "unfavorable weather," and the next launch opportunity is Saturday, May 30.
Some speculate that the conversation between Stitt and Musk may have related to a Tesla factory. The Associated Press has recently reported that Tulsa, Okla. is one of few finalist cities being considered for Tesla's new Cybertruck factory.