Oklahoma was the first state in the U.S. to offer Free Fishing Days nearly 40 years ago. Since then, dozens of other states have followed suit and established similar days.
On Monday, June 1, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) announced this year's Free Fishing Days to be June 6 and 7. On these days, everyone will be allowed to fish without a state fishing license.
For those who have never been fishing, this is a great opportunity to "test the waters" and enjoy time on the water. Also, out-of-state fishermen will have the opportunity to visit Oklahoma's lakes without needing to purchase a state license to fish.
Although the license requirements have been waived for these two days, other fishing regulations, such as daily bag limits and size restrictions, must still be followed. Local permits at specific fishing areas (i.e. city lakes) may still apply as well. In addition, the ODWC advises everyone to follow health officials' guidelines for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization suggests using the length of an adult fishing rod to measure adequate social distancing.
For inside information on the best places to fish, times when fish are most active, and which baits are most effective, sign up for the weekly Oklahoma Fishing Report here.