YMCA to provide emergency childcare
Monday, March 23, 2020
GUYMON, OK
The health of all is a top priority for the Texas County Family YMCA. Due to COVID-19, the YMCA is currently closed; However, it has been approved to offer limited emergency childcare programming. From now until April 3, the YMCA will support the childcare needs of first responders, medical professionals, government officials, food supply industry workers, essential personnel and those who must continue their work during this challenging time.
Category:
Guymon Daily Herald Friends 2 Follow