Yards of the Month chosen for Wards 3, 4 and At Large

Yards of the Month have been chosen for Wards 3 and 4 and At Large. The last three of the season were presented this week. While nominations can still be sent to beautify@guymonok.org, further presentations will not be made again until in the spring.

Barbara Dotson's yard at 219 NE 20th was chosen for At Large.

The Bower's yard at 305 S. Ellison St. was chosen for Ward 4.

The Ackley's yard at 923 N. Sunset Lane was chosen for Ward 3.

Congratulations!