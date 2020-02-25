Yarbrough 4-H Club competes in Livestock Show
The Yarbrough 4H club competed in the Texas County Junior Livestock Show Judging Contest on February 13 in Guymon, Oklahoma. Students from all over the county came and judged seven classes of livestock and gave several sets of reasons. Our junior 4H team consisted of Madison Key, Stetson Nave, and Maddie Wiggin. Madison placed 4th, Stetson placed 5th, and Maddie placed 8th. The junior team placed third overall. Our senior 4H team consisted of Mikayla Rodman, Aubrey Schumacher, Martha Loewen, and Mariah Beasley. Mikayla won the contest and received a belt buckle. Aubrey placed 4th, Martha placed 6th, and Mariah placed 7th. The senior team won the contest! Santana Key placed 5th as an in- dividual. We are very proud of the progress and success of our 4H teams!
