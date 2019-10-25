Wright to Hold Study on Second-Hand Smoke Exposure

House Speaker Pro Tempore Harold Wright (R-Weatherford) has scheduled an interim study to examine modernization to the Smoking in Public Places and Indoor Workplaces Act as a way to address second-hand smoke exposure in Oklahoma.

The House Health Services and Long-Term Care Committee’s study is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Room 432-A at the State Capitol, 2300 N Lincoln, Blvd.

Representatives from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust will present data, regarding the usage of tobacco and e-cigarette products in Oklahoma as well as the impact these products have both on users and those exposed to second-hand smoke.

Scott Tohlen with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network will discuss policy solutions that will reduce harmful exposure to second-hand smoke, such as adopting comprehensive statewide smoke-free laws that are inclusive of all workplaces.

“Smoke-free laws are good for businesses, workers and customers. Smoke is smoke and all Oklahomans deserve to be protected from the dangers of second-hand smoke exposure,” Wright said.