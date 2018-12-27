Winter weather closures: Dec. 27, 2018

Road and business closures have been announced after a snow storm has come through the region, dropping several inches of snow. In Guymon, the snow followed behind several hours of rain.

From the Oklahoma Department of Transportation:

Highway Conditions Alert 12-27-18 as of 11:30 a.m.

US-412/US-64/US-56/SH-3 closed due to snow

US-412/US-64/US-56/SH-3 is closed between Guymon to Boise City to the New Mexico state line due to blowing snow and multiple stalled vehicles. ODOT crews are continuing to treat and plow the snow packed roads and clear the traffic backup. Travel in this region is strongly discouraged as visibility is greatly reduced due to blowing snow.

US-54 at Guymon is closed due to snow

US-54 is closed from Guymon to the Texas state line due to heavy snow and poor visibility conditions.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews in the Panhandle are treating and plowing snow packed roads in Cimarrron, Texas and western Beaver counties. Travel in this region is strongly discouraged as visibility is greatly reduced due to blowing snow.

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

NOTE: Additional advisories will be sent from this office at 4 p.m. if conditions change.

Currently, the road from Guymon to the Texas/Oklahoma border is CLOSED, with all roads listed with SEVERE conditions:

http://ok.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Viewer/index.html?appid=023e821ebf7b4acd9...

Some are facing power outages at this time. TCEC may face delays due to road conditions as work takes place to restore power:

https://www.facebook.com/tricountyelectric/posts/10157971189177564?__tn_...

GUYMON: NE 24th East of East Street is closed. Please find an alternate route.

The Guymon High School Alumni basketball game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.

Guymon Public Library will open at noon. Limited services are available at Guymon City Hall as employees are able to arrive.

Seaboard Foods in Guymon has called off shifts. Per an update:

"As of 10:22am Seaboard Plant Update 12/27/18

No B shift Production for Cut/Conversion/Kill/Casings/Shipping.

*Maintenance & Stockyards WILL WORK normal hours

Turno de la Tarde no va trabajar Corte/Conversion/Matanza/Tripas/Shipping

*Mantenimento & Corrales SI VAN a trabajar horas normales.

Normal hours tomorrow/ Horas normales mañana "

B shift Freezer and Traffic is not operating and normal shifts for both these departments will resume at 6 am 11/28/2018.

https://www.facebook.com/guymondailyherald/posts/10161250782455026?__tn_...

The Texas County YMCA has canceled its No School Fun Day today due to weather conditions. The YMCA has closed for the day.

Due to the winter weather conditions, the Texas Co. Courthouse is closed today (Dec. 27).

•If you have a court hearing set this morning, please call the Court Clerk’s Office on Friday AFTER 10:00 am for your new hearing date. (580-338-3003)

•If you have a CRIMINAL 1st appearance Court hearing set this afternoon, please contact your bail bondsman for instruction.

Please stay in & stay safe.

The Texas County Sheriff's main lobby will be closed today. There will be no inmate visitation today.

The Texas County Health Department will be closed.

Panhandle Counseling and Health Center (PCHC) will be closed.

The Guymon Tag Agency will be closed.

The PTCI store in BOISE CITY will be closed due to power outages.

Guymon Heating and Air will be closed until after lunch today. They can still be reached for emergencies by calling 580-338-6313.

Merle Norman on Main Street in Guymon will be closed.

Whispering Bliss Boutique will be closed.

Legal Aid on Main Street in Guymon will be closed.

Dollar Tree will remain closed and will monitor road conditions to determine if the store will open later in the day.

Linda Hill Crop Insurance is closed.

Advance America will be closed today.

Golden Crown on Main Street in Guymon will be closed today, as will Urban Bru.

Western Medical in Guymon is closed.

The Texhoma and Goodwell Anchor D Bank offices are closed today (Thursday, Dec 27) due to weather. The Guymon Office Drive Thru is open until 4 p.m. Feel free to call 580-338-1000 for more information.

Upon further evaluation, we just don’t feel it would be safe to travel to Liberal today. Our office will also be closed, as very limited staff was able to make it there at all. Thank you for your understanding. The safety of our employees and carriers is very important to us. Today’s paper will be delivered with tomorrow’s edition.

Updates will be shared at this link.