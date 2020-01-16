A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 A.M. Friday. Waves of moisture and low temperatures are expected to bring icy conditions to northwest Oklahoma this afternoon and late tonight.

Precipitation will likely begin as a wintry mix of light freezing rain, light sleet, and light snow this morning, then change to light freezing rain this afternoon through tonight. Use caution when driving--the latest road conditions in the state can be obtained by calling 511.

Source: U.S. National Weather Service