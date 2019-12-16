WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

WINTER WEATHER: Highway Conditions Alert 12-16-19 as of 11 a.m. from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation

Slick and hazardous conditions are reported on highways in northwestern Oklahoma at this time. In the Panhandle, snow-packed conditions are reported in Cimarron, Texas and Beaver counties. Crews from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are also treating slick areas in portions of western, central and northeastern Oklahoma.

Drivers should continue to use caution in all areas where freezing precipitation is falling this afternoon. Slick conditions can quickly develop, especially on bridges and overpasses. Allow extra travel time today and follow local weather reports.

Crews will continue to treat and plow highways, bridges and overpasses around the clock until they are clear and will continue to monitor conditions as winter weather moves through the state.

Drivers can use the ODOT app or visit www.okroads.org to stay up to date on road conditions and this weather event.

NOTE: The next advisory will be sent when conditions change.