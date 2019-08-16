Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Guymon Daily Herald
Guymon weather forecast
Home
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Videos
Games
Best Of
Trending Now
Shooting reported in Guymon; more details to come
Rollover accident ends with three injured
The Deke Latham Memorial Bronc Riding School at Panhandle State has been moved to the Hitch Pioneer Arena in Guymon due to inclement weather
You are here
Home
» This week's Forever Home Fidos (August 17, 2019)
This week's Forever Home Fidos (August 17, 2019)
Staff Writer
Friday, August 16, 2019
GUYMON, OK
Category:
News
Popular content
This week's Forever Home Fidos (August 17, 2019)
Texhoma-Goodwell to take on Buffalo in Panhandle Conference Tournament championship; Guymon falls at Woodward
Prieto sentenced to 10 years in murder case
This week's Forever Home Fidos (July 27, 2019)
Headrick, Favila and Wing awarded August Yards of the Month
View More
Poll
Are you ready for school to start?
Choices
Yes
No
Older polls
Results
Guymon Daily Herald's Friends To Follow
National News
Obituaries
Copyright © 2019 The Guymon Daily Herald | P.O. Box 19 | Guymon, OK 73942 | 580-338-3355
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Guymon Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password