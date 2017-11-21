Week in preview: Nov. 25 through Dec. 3

Saturday, Nov. 25:

Most of us are familiar with Black Friday, but how many are aware that local businesses celebrate Shop Small Saturday? Main Street Guymon knows, and has gathered all the information and a bright start to your Christmas shopping on the local level! Stop by the Main Street Guymon office at 421 N. Main St. for some breakfast sponsored by Charles White State Farm. Enter a drawing for $50 and pick up your free canvas shopping bag. Support local business and find that perfect gift!

Monday, Nov. 27:

The Texas County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room on the second floor of the Texas County Courthouse, located at 319 N. Main St. in Guymon. These meetings are open to the public.

Are you interested in knowing who is calling the shots at Memorial Hospital of Texas County? You have your chance to meet MHTC CEO Doug Swim on Nov. 27 at 7:45 p.m. at a Meet The CEO reception event at The Pub on the Bricks at 120 NE 5th St. in Guymon. Also hosting at the event will be cardiologists Dwayne Schmidt, M.D. and Marcus Smith, M.D., vascular surgeon Jimmy Melton, D.O., interventional radiologist Blake Parsons, D.O., anesthesiologist and pain management specialist Keley John Booth, M.D., pain management specialist Arthur Conley, M.D., and opthamologists Brad Britton, M.D. and partner. Hors d’oeuvers will be provided. For more information, call Mercia Aranda at (580)338-6515 ext. 2201.

Thursday, Nov. 30:

The City of Guymon will be hosting another Soccer Complex Open House meeting on Nov. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. The public will have the opportunity to review and comment on several possible concept plans for the proposed complex to be located on Highway 3, east of Prairie Elementary. Three potential plans have been designed by Kimley-Horn. All the proposed concepts will be on display for viewing, review and comment. A formal presentation is not planned, and the public will have the opportunity to question city staff and representatives from Kimley-Horn. For more information, contact Dave Clapsaddle at (580)338-3396.

The regular Guymon City Council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 in city council chambers inside Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. in Guymon. The Guymon City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second and last Thursday of each month at City Hall. Agendas are posted at the front doors of City Hall ahead of meetings. For more information, call (580)338-3396. These meetings are open to the public.

Saturday, Dec. 2:

The Hooker Christmas Parade, Christmas from the Heart, is set for Dec. 2, with lineup at 5:30 p.m. and parade start at 6 p.m. Entries are available through The Hooker Advance and Linda’s Flowers Cash prizes will be awarded for community and youth organizations. For more information, contact Linda Martin at (580)652-2333.

Other upcoming events:

The Guymon Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a special Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Texas County Courthouse at 319 N. Main St. in Guymon, during the annual Christmas Open House. Get ready to get into the mood of the season with a beautiful tree and local shopping for the perfect gift for every special person in your life!

Heritage Community will be hosting a visit with Santa, and he’s sharing his milk and cookies! Head over to Heritage Community at 1401 N. Lelia in Guymon, and have your picture taken with Santa during your visit!