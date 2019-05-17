Week in preview: May 18 through May 26

Here's what's coming up:

Saturday, May 18:

Show & Shine with guest of honor Lawrence Maytum on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at No Man’s Land Regional Park in Guymon with a live auction, DJ, hamburgers, chips and a drink to help a man who has helped so many of us. A medical fund account has also been set up at Bank of the Panhandle in Guymon to assist with medical expenses as Mr. Maytum battles cancer. For more information about the Show & Shine event, contact Larry Dutcher at (806)930-4077 or Sandy Metcalf at (580)651-1825.

Monday, May 20:

The Texas County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room on the second floor of the Texas County Courthouse, located at 319 N. Main St. in Guymon. These meetings are open to the public. Agendas are posted at the south entrance of the courthouse and online at texas.okcounties.org ahead of meetings.

A ribbon cutting at CTP Botanicals Plus at 901 E. Highway 54 has been rescheduled to take place on May 20 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. following a cancellation of the previous date due to weather. Stop by to see what it’s all about and help the Guymon Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors celebrate another business opening in Guymon!

Tuesday, May 21:

Are you frustrated with cable and want to learn about a new way to watch television? PTCI has you covered with a come and go streaming workshop on May 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the main office at 2222 N. Highway 64 in Guymon. Learn the basics about watching television over the internet. This service is offered at no additional cost to residents in the PTCI service area.

Wednesday, May 22:

There is a come and go retirement celebration being hosted for Guymon Public Schools Superintendent Doug Melton on May 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Guymon High School commons area. Stop by to shake Mr. Melton’s hand and thank him for the many years of service to Guymon’s youth!

Let’s talk about the impact of Social Security. Join Kyle Hawkins and Mitch Egger as they discuss how important Social Security claiming strategies could be to your overall retirement goals. The presentation will be given my Michael O’Donovan with MFS Investment Management on May 22 at 6 p.m. at Hunny’s, 103 N. Main St. in Guymon. Space is limited, so you need to reserve your spot today. Contact Linda Gilmore at (580)338-8444 or Mari Cruz at (580)338-8450 by May 20.

Thursday, May 23:

Yoga at the library on Thursdays continues this month with a group scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center at 1718 N. Oklahoma St. Grab your mat or blanket and make your way over to strengthen your body and calm your mind with some beginner level yoga! Childcare is not provided for this group. For more information, contact Blair at (580)338-7330. This program is free to the public.

Friday, May 24:

It’s graduation day in Guymon! Congratulations to all Guymon High School graduates on a job well done! Good luck to each and every one as you head on your way into your future!

Other upcoming events:

The crew over at the library loves to play games, and they hope you do too! A Family Game Night is scheduled to kick off on May 28 at 5 p.m. at the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center at 1718 N. Oklahoma St. Stop by for some fun and play some of the games provided, or bring one of your own to share! This game night is free and open to the public.

Have tea with best selling, award winning author Jodi Thomas on June 1 at 3 p.m. at the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center at 1718 N. Oklahoma St. to hear about her new book ‘Tea House on Main’. There is a cost to the program, and includes a copy of the new book released on May 7. Reservations are required. For more information or reservations, call (580)338-7330 or (580)338-6246.

The 2019 Leadership Guymon class is hosting a fundraising golf tournament on June 1, with funds to be donated to the Teresa Norris Pencil Fund. There will be a payout for first through third places and various hole prizes. Lunch will be provided at this tournament. Teams will be four players each. Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. the day of the tournament. For more information contact Zak Laubach at (580)461-5183 or Brooke McCune at (580)461-9235.

The next Guymon Chamber of Commerce General Membership meeting is set to take place on June 3 at 12 p.m. at the Ambassador Family Restaurant at 1909 N. Highway 64 in Guymon. Stop by for chamber updates and a presentation from the Salvation Army. Lunch is a dutch treat.

It’s time once again for the First Monday Movie Night on June 3 at 6 p.m. at the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center at 1718 N. Oklahoma St. This month’s movie follows the summer reading program theme with The Martian, starring Matt Damon. You can still pick up a copy of the book for June’s book discussion. The movie is free, and you can bring along your own snacks and drinks. Those registered in the adult summer reading program can attend, and attendance counts as an entry into the weekly prize drawing and the Grand Prize drawing at the end of the program for a Kindle Fire!

Aim to Stop The Bleed! Teachers need to be trained for worst case scenarios at school. While we all hope they never have to use the training, they can have the skills and equipment to do so. The Guymon Fire Club is hoping to raise funding toward training and bleed control kids for Texas County teachers. Stop the Bleed will provide training and bleed control equipment for local responders who will then train and equip our teachers. A special fundraiser trap shoot event has been set to take place on June 8 at Tab Beck’s barn in Guymon, 3/4 mile south of Highway 3 on mile 32/Hurliman Road. For more information, contact Lane Duer at (580)522-1553, Cody Scott at (806)339-5091, David Garrison at (580)651-4334 or Guymon Fire Station 1 at (580)338-5536.

Save the date and keep your eyes open for more details! The Guymon Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 22!