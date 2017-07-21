Week in preview: July 22 through July 30

Saturday, July 22:

The annual Guymon Farmer’s Market continues its 2017 season! The farmer’s market takes place every Saturday from July through September starting at 8 a.m., going until 11 a.m. or until everything is sold out in front of the Texas County Courthouse at 4th and Main Streets in Guymon. For more information or to register as a vendor, call (580)338-6246.

Monday, July 24:

The Texas County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room on the second floor of the Texas County Courthouse, located at 319 N. Main St. in Guymon. These meetings are open to the public.

Tuesday, July 25:

An Intro to Spanish class is set to help you out if you’re interested in learning a second language! The class will be hosted from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center at 1718 N. Oklahoma St. The class will take place weekly for approximately six months. A Spanish workbook is being used for vocabulary building, and can be purchased online. For more information, contact the Guymon Public Library at (580)338-7330.

Wednesday, July 26:

The Guymon Board of Adjustments regular meeting is scheduled for July 26 at 10 a.m. in city council chambers inside Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. This board meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 10 a.m. Agendas are posted at the front doors of City Hall ahead of meetings. For more information, call City Hall at (580)338-3396.

The Five State emergency management meeting is scheduled for July 26 starting at 11:30 a.m. at Texas County Emergency Management at 2609 Tumbleweed Dr. in Guymon. This meeting is for all agencies and organizations that coordinate across the five state region for emergency and disaster response. For more information, contact Emergency Management Director Harold Tyson at (580)338-0911.

Thursday, July 27:

The Panhandle Services for Children will be hosting a Five Year Anniversary Back Yard Cookout and Open House on July 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the office location at 216 NW 4th St. in Guymon. It is a come and go event with a brief presentation to take place at 12:15 p.m. A hot dog lunch will be provided by Bank of the Panhandle. Hope to see you there!

The Guymon City Council and Utility Authority regular meeting is scheduled for July 27 at 6 p.m. in city council chambers inside Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. City council meets on the second and last Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. Agendas are posted at the front doors of city hall ahead of meetings. These meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact City Hall at (580)338-3396.

Saturday, July 29:

The First Annual Pubfest is set for July 29 starting when The Pub On The Bricks opens at 11 a.m. and will go throughout the day with games and fun at this family friendly event. Live music will take over the Pub in the evening, and throughout the day you can get in on the fun with turtle races, a hot dog eating contest, watermelon eating contest, water slide, bounce house - and special guests from the fire department, police department and sheriff’s department will be on location with fun events and fundraisers for all organizations. The event will also have a homemade ice cream contest, cobbler contest and more! Beer competitions will take place later in the day for the over 21 crowd. See you there!

Other upcoming events:

Free mobile mammograms are being offered to women in the area on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 at the Texas County Family YMCA at 1602 N. Oklahoma St. in Guymon. For an appointment, call (800)422-4426, dial 8, then extension 49760.

The Second Annual Goodwell BBQ Bash and Draw Down is set to take place on Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the Goodwell Booster Club. Mark your calendar and get ready for a great time! Space is limited for 25 teams to compete in a barbecue rib cookoff, with a team entry including the cost of a draw down ticket purchase and one meal. Teams will have a chance to cook their best rack of ribs and compete for a $500 prize. The draw down will give all those participating a chance at $2,000 to benefit your school, and purchases include a club membership for the 2017-2018 school year plus one meal. A ticket for additional meals are available. Games and activities will be available for the kids, and you definitely don’t want to miss this fantastic family event! Those interested in competing can contact the Goodwell Booster Club on Facebook.

Johnny Curtis Realty is celebrating moving to a new location! The Johnny Curtis crew along with the Guymon Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will gather together on Aug. 22 at 12 p.m. to cut the ribbon at the new office location at 219 NW 4th St. in Guymon.

The Second Annual Panhandle Blue and Officer Down event is scheduled for Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oklahoma Park in Guymon. Games, food and a silent auction is just part of the fun you can join in on, hosted by Panhandle Blue of Texas County! Support members of the local law enforcement community as they raise money to help fund another Officer Down Memorial while getting to know some of your local law enforcement and dispatchers.

The Guymon Benefit Arts & Crafts Bazaar is coming on Nov. 4! The bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the commons at Guymon High School. For more information on how to get involved, contact Sandy Mauldin at (580)461-2232