Ways to celebrate Leap of Kindness Day in Guymon

Leap of Kindness is a movement celebrated across the U.S. every four years on Feb 29, also known as Leap Day. Its purpose is to inspire communities to use the extra day we get during a Leap Year to do nice things for others. The Guymon Chamber of Commerce has suggested some ways you can participate:

-Help the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center create personal care boxes for children and teens by donating travel sized hygiene products.

-Donate decor items like artwork, photography and colorful decorations to help spruce up the new Panhandle Services for Children office.

-Plan ahead to participate in Main Street Guymon's Community Cleanup in April

-Donate work gloves, trash bags or camping supplies to the local Scouts units.

-Bring hygiene products, bedding, school supplies, home furnishings and other items to City Hall to donate to the Domestic Crisis Center.

Feb. 29 only comes every four years. How will you choose to spend it?