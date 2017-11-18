Updated playoff pairings

Playoff brackets have been updated by the OSSAA, and Texas County's remaining playoff football teams are set for the next round.

The Hooker Bulldogs (11-1) will travel to Hominy (9-2) on Friday night for the Class A quarterfinals. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

The Tyrone Bobcats (11-0) will take on Pond Creek-Hunter (12-0) for the second consecutive year in the Class C semifinals with a trip to state on the line. The game will take place at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva. Kickoff is Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.