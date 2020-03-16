UPDATED: COVID-19 now infects 106 in Oklahoma, more tests pending

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a State of Emergency for the state of Oklahoma due to the public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 17, there are currently 17 confirmed cases in Oklahoma, with more tests pending.

UPDATED on March 18, 2020:

There are now 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. The age range of the infected spans from less than 1 year old to over 75 years old.

There are currently no confirmed cases in Texas County, but there are tests that are pending. We will continue to monitor our area and update our readers as soon as new information becomes available.

UPDATED on March 19, 2020:

There are now 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There has been one death attributed to the virus--a male in his 50s in Tulsa County.

The OSDH has partnered with 211Oklahoma to provide quick access to the COVID-19 hotline by dialing 2-1-1 from any phone.

UPDATED on March 20, 2020:

There are now 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The State has partnered with Diagnostic Labs of Oklahoma (DLO) to allow increased testing capacity. Yesterday, 300 testing kits were sent to DLO's facility in Dallas for completion.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) recommends social distancing and staying at home as much as possible to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases.

UPDATED on March 21, 2020:

There are now 53 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

UPDATED on March 23, 2020:

There are now 81 positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in Oklahoma.

UPDATED on March 24, 2020:

There are now 106 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There has been one additional death reported in Cleveland County, a woman in her 60s, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma to three.

Please continue to take precautions to slow the spread of this virus. Guidelines can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html