UPDATED: The coronavirus (COVID-19) now infects 29 in Oklahoma, more tests pending

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a State of Emergency for the state of Oklahoma due to the public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 17, there are currently 17 confirmed cases in Oklahoma, with more tests pending.

UPDATED on March 18th, 2020:

There are now 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. The age range of the infected spans from less than 1 year old to over 75 years old.

There are currently no confirmed cases in Texas County, but there are tests that are pending. We will continue to monitor our area and update our readers as soon as new information becomes available.

Please continue to take precautions to slow the spread of this virus. Guidelines can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html