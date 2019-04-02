UPDATE: 2nd body has been found in Seward Co., bodies have been identified, KBI and OSBI investigating

An investigation is taking place in Texas County following a report of a body this morning in the northeastern portion of the county the morning of April 2.

Currently, few details are being released, but it has been reported that investigators are treating the investigation as a homicide. The scene is being investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OSBI Public Information Office is currently only able to confirm that an investigation is active at this time.

On Tuesday, a second body was found in Seward County. The OSBI is working alongside the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. No further details have been released, and it has not been indicated as to whether the two are related.

The KBI released the following information:

"At approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to investigate the discovery of a deceased man,” Underwood’s release noted. “Just after 8 a.m., a farmer had reported to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office he had found the body in a ditch on his property near U.S. Hwy 54 and the Kansas/Oklahoma state line in Texas County, Okla. Since the body was discovered very near the state line, authorities and crime scene teams from both states responded to investigate. The deceased man has been identified as Timothy J. Martin, 25, of Liberal.

While investigators were developing leads in the case, at approximately 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 call was received by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office reporting the body of a second deceased man located in a trailer at the Seven Winds RV Park, at 1702 Road F, west of Liberal. The man has been identified as 31-year-old Erick G. Salas, of Liberal,” the release continued. “Authorities believe the two homicides are likely connected as the two men were former roommates."

More will be reported as further information becomes available.