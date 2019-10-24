Upcoming Halloween fun for the whole family

Halloween is next week, and we want to make sure you have all the information you need to catch all the great things going on around Texas County.

Oklahoma Panhandle State University will once again be hosting Dorm of Doom - a haunted dormitory thrill inside Muller Hall on campus at Goodwell. Dates and times include Oct. 25 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and Oct. 31 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Yarbrough School is hosting a community trunk or treat, and will have a special fundraiser Chicken Plop Bingo for the class of 2022 on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. during their trunk or treat. Contact the school at (580)545-3327 or on Facebook for more information or to grab your spot quick!

The Guymon Fire Department will host its third annual Halloween Drive Thru at Station 1 at 402 NE 24th St. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

The Guymon Lions Club will be hosting the Haunted Train again this year at Sunset Lake. Ride a spooky train and get some candy for the little folks on Oct. 25 starting at 6 p.m. and going until after dark and Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. until after dark.

The Guymon Parent-Teacher-Student Organization (PTSO) will be hosting its annual Fall Carnival on Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Texas County Activity Center at the corner of 5th Street and Sunset Lane in Guymon.

The City of Guymon will be hosting a community-wide trunk or treat gathering at the 4th Street and 5th Street block of Main Street downtown on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Christine's Home Furnishings & Design at 515 N. Main St. in Guymon will be hosting a children's costume contest from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 with a first, second and third place winner to be chosen, with gift card prizes given to the winners.

UPDATE: The Pub on the Bricks had to cancel this event: For the adults, The Pub on the Bricks at 120 NE 5th St. in Guymon will have a Halloween party on Oct. 26 starting at 6 p.m.

The Texas County Courthouse at 319 N. Main St. in Guymon will be handing out candy to trick or treaters from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The Goodwell Booster Club is hosting a trunk or treat event this Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with costume contests, a cake walk games and more on Main Street in Goodwell. Don't forget to wear your costume and come ready for candy!

Find more details about several of these fantastic events in the Oct. 24, 2019 edition of the Guymon Daily Herald available at stands at Ambassador, Farmer’s Market, Kent Kwik, Cigarette Outlet, Dollar General, Dizzy B’s, Love’s, TB’s, Sol, Mary Kay’s, Yes-Way Travel Center, Yes-Way (Old Chaps), Mora’s Market, and Walmart in Guymon; Gas N Go in Goodwell; and Mill's in Hooker. If you would like your event added to this listing, email gdhreporter@gmail.com or contact us at our Guymon Daily Herald page on Facebook.