Unofficial results from all precincts in Oklahoma: Aug. 28 runoff primary
With the runoff primaries completed and all numbers in, here are the those who will move on and those who won't to the Nov. 6
general election. We will follow up with information on all races in the coming weeks.
Governor:
Republican:
Mick Cornett - 137,261 - 45.44 percent
Kevin Stitt - 164,816 - 54.56 percent
Libertarian:
Chris Powell - 547 - 59.07 percent
Rex Lawhorn - 379 - 40.93 percent
Lieutenant Governor:
Dana Murphy - 123,557 - 41.86 percent
Matt Pinnell - 171,575 - 58.14 percent
State Auditor and Inspector:
Cindy Byrd - 143,941 - 50.17 percent
Charlie Prater - 142,990 - 49.83 percent
Attorney General:
Mike Hunter - 148,354 - 50.05 percent
Gentner Drummond - 148,085 - 49.95 percent
Superintendent of Public Instruction:
Joy Hofmeister - 167,054 - 56.68 percent
Linda Murphy - 127,668 - 43.32 percent
Commissioner of Labor:
Republican:
Cathy Costello - 138,112 - 47.65 percent
Leslie Osborn - 151,713 - 52.35 percent
Democrat:
Ashley Nicole McCray -
Blake Cummings -
Corporation Commissioner:
Republican:
Bob Anthony - 155,930 - 53.61 percent
Brian Bingman - 134,926 - 46.39 percent
Democrat:
Ashley Nicole McCray - 87,704 - 65.08 percent
Blake Cummings - 47,059 - 34.92 percent
Oklahoma State Representative, District 61:
Brad Raven - 1,572 - 40.20 percent
Kenton Patzkowsky - 2,338 - 59.80 percent
In Texas County, Stitt took a large lead with 855 votes over Cornett's 478.
Pinnell is the county's choice with 670 votes over Murphy with 646 votes.
Texas County voters favored Byrd for State Auditor and Inspector with 690 votes over Prater's 590.
Drummond edged over Hunter with 658 to 653, respectively.
Murphy was the Texas County choice for Superintendent of Public Instruction with 758 votes over Hofmeister's 550.
In the Commissioner of Labor race, Costello received 764 votes over Osborn's 547.
700 votes went to Anthony over 591 votes for Bingman.
Texas County chose Patzkowsky for District 61 Representative with 771 votes over Raven's 566.
Only three Libertarian voters turned out, with all three voting for Powell over Lawhorn.
In the Democratic race for Corporation Commissioner, 101 voters chose McCray over Cummings, who received 62 votes.
Full statewide results can be found online at https://www.ok.gov/elections/support/ok_results_seb.html. Results for Texas County can be found at https://www.ok.gov/elections/support/ok_results_cnty_70.html.
