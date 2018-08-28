Unofficial results from all precincts in Oklahoma: Aug. 28 runoff primary

With the runoff primaries completed and all numbers in, here are the those who will move on and those who won't to the Nov. 6

general election. We will follow up with information on all races in the coming weeks.

Governor:

Republican:

Mick Cornett - 137,261 - 45.44 percent

Kevin Stitt - 164,816 - 54.56 percent

Libertarian:

Chris Powell - 547 - 59.07 percent

Rex Lawhorn - 379 - 40.93 percent

Lieutenant Governor:

Dana Murphy - 123,557 - 41.86 percent

Matt Pinnell - 171,575 - 58.14 percent

State Auditor and Inspector:

Cindy Byrd - 143,941 - 50.17 percent

Charlie Prater - 142,990 - 49.83 percent

Attorney General:

Mike Hunter - 148,354 - 50.05 percent

Gentner Drummond - 148,085 - 49.95 percent

Superintendent of Public Instruction:

Joy Hofmeister - 167,054 - 56.68 percent

Linda Murphy - 127,668 - 43.32 percent

Commissioner of Labor:

Republican:

Cathy Costello - 138,112 - 47.65 percent

Leslie Osborn - 151,713 - 52.35 percent

Democrat:

Ashley Nicole McCray -

Blake Cummings -

Corporation Commissioner:

Republican:

Bob Anthony - 155,930 - 53.61 percent

Brian Bingman - 134,926 - 46.39 percent

Democrat:

Ashley Nicole McCray - 87,704 - 65.08 percent

Blake Cummings - 47,059 - 34.92 percent

Oklahoma State Representative, District 61:

Brad Raven - 1,572 - 40.20 percent

Kenton Patzkowsky - 2,338 - 59.80 percent

In Texas County, Stitt took a large lead with 855 votes over Cornett's 478.

Pinnell is the county's choice with 670 votes over Murphy with 646 votes.

Texas County voters favored Byrd for State Auditor and Inspector with 690 votes over Prater's 590.

Drummond edged over Hunter with 658 to 653, respectively.

Murphy was the Texas County choice for Superintendent of Public Instruction with 758 votes over Hofmeister's 550.

In the Commissioner of Labor race, Costello received 764 votes over Osborn's 547.

700 votes went to Anthony over 591 votes for Bingman.

Texas County chose Patzkowsky for District 61 Representative with 771 votes over Raven's 566.

Only three Libertarian voters turned out, with all three voting for Powell over Lawhorn.

In the Democratic race for Corporation Commissioner, 101 voters chose McCray over Cummings, who received 62 votes.

Full statewide results can be found online at https://www.ok.gov/elections/support/ok_results_seb.html. Results for Texas County can be found at https://www.ok.gov/elections/support/ok_results_cnty_70.html.