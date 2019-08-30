Tyrone kicks off season with win over Hooker JV

The Tyrone Bobcats and Hooker Bulldogs have a longstanding rivalry in athletics. From softball to basketball and baseball, the Bulldogs and Bobcats are familiar with one another. But not so much on the football field with Tyrone playing Class C 8-man and Hooker 11-man.

But Thursday night in Tyrone, the Bulldogs and Bobcats met on the gridiron as Tyrone’s varsity opened the 2019 campaign with a 66-20 win over the Hooker junior varsity, playing not-so-familar 8-man. The game ended with 5:12 left in the fourth quarter thanks to the 8-man 45-point mercy rule.

The game could have been much worse, had Tyrone head coach Josh Bell not pulled his starters early in the second quarter.

Senior Matthew Clancy scored on two long runs in the first quarter as Tyrone (1-0) led 32-0 after the first 12 minutes. Sophomore quarterback Kobie Williams scored on a 17-yard run and Rylan Johnson on a 50-yard scamper. Williams, Johnson, Clancy and Dakota Hoehn ran in the conversions.

After Johnson returned a Hooker punt for a touchdown just 21 seconds into the second quarter for a 40-0 lead, coach Josh Bell gave the younger kids a chance to play.

Hooker got on the board with 2:36 left in the first half when quarterback Hudsen Hill found Seth Pritchard from 38 yards out. Hill completed a conversion pass to make it 40-8. Tyrone answered with a scoring run by Koehn with 1:44 to go. Lane Noland ran the conversion for a 48-8 halftime advantage for Tyrone.

The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, set up by a fumble recovery and a goal-line stand. After the fumble recovery, Francisco Rodriguez and Hill had big runs to set up a 6-yard scoring pass by Hill to make it 48-14. After a Hooker onside kick didn’t go the required 10 yards, the Bobcats methodically drove to the 3 yard-line before giving it away on downs.

That’s when Hooker’s quick-strike offense went to work. Hill found Pritchard for a 77-yard catch-and-run to make it 48-20.

Then the turnover bug struck the Bulldogs.

A long drive resulted in a 5-yard Koehn scoring run at 3:24 of the third and, after a Leathan McCain interception quelled a Hooker drive, Noland ran a keeper from five yards out to make it 60-20 at the end of the third quarter.

The turnover bug again struck the Bulldogs when Tyrone’s Carlos Pimental recovered a miscue at the Bobcat 27. Big runs by Kaleb Groth and Noland led to a 4-yard keeper by Noland to end the game with 5:12 to go.

The Bobcats get back to business next week for the annual trip to Class B Turpin, while Hooker’s varsity season kicks off next week at home against Booker, Texas.