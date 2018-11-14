Tyrone’s Road to the Elite Eight

The Tyrone Bobcats just keep reloading. After decades of struggling on the gridiron, the Bobcats broke into the playoffs in 2016, and what followed was two straight semifinal appearances in 2016 and 2017 with losses to Pond Creek-Hunter.

Tyrone’s third straight playoff appearance in 2018 has taken a different tone. A third place finish in District C-1 led to a 6-hour road trip to open the playoffs at Fox last week. And while the road to the gold ball might be more difficult this year, the result last week was the same - a first round mercy rule win.

But this week’s state quarterfinal game is a tough one as the Southwest Covenant Patriots come into the game undefeated. It’s also SWC’s third straight playoff appearance and second straight quarterfinal.

